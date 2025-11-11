ECoRWWO presents 340 scholarships to meritorious students

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), Waltair Division, felicitated the wards of railway employees for demonstrating remarkable excellence and exceptional academic performance in various competitive examinations during 2024 and 2025 academic years.

Presided over by president of ECoRWWO (Waltair) Jyotsna Bohra, the felicitation ceremony was a celebration of the young achievers for their outstanding accomplishments.

The scholarships were presented in the presence of vice-president of the organisation Gayatri Santharam, secretary Ankita Sharma, and other executive members at Sagarmala Convention Hall, Port Stadium.

The programme was organised in recognition of academic merit. Along with the scholarship distribution, a cultural programme was presented on the occasion.

A total of 340 meritorious students received scholarships. The beneficiaries included toppers in SSC and Intermediate examinations as well as rank holders in competitive exams such as IIT, Medical, and Engineering entrance tests.

Awards were also presented to winners of various competitions co ducted by the ECoRWWO. The scholarships reflect ECoRWWO’s continued commitment to encouraging and supporting academic excellence among the children of railway employees. The organisation remains committed in its mission to nurture young talent and inspire them to achieve greater heights. The event was attended by branch officers, members of ECoRWWO, railway staff and parents.