Edn fairs provide career guidance to students

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya attended the Brilliant Education Mega Fair 2025 here on Thursday, and emphasised the significant benefits of education mega fairs in helping students understand available courses and career opportunities both in India and abroad after completing Intermediate education. She urged students to make the best use of such educational initiatives.

The event was organised by Brilliant Computer Education to assist students in the Prakasam and neighbouring districts with career guidance and educational awareness. The fair featured representatives from numerous universities who provided detailed information about their courses, career opportunities, and other relevant details through dedicated stalls.

District Collector Ansariya served as the chief guest and visited various university stalls set up at the venue. She commended Brilliant Computer Education Institute chairman Sk Nyamatulla Basha and managing director Sk Tahura for organising such a beneficial programme for local students. The collector highlighted how education fairs serve as valuable platforms for students to learn about diverse course options available domestically and internationally, along with employment prospects in different fields. She encouraged students to develop communication skills alongside academic excellence to reach greater heights in their careers.

Ongole Parliament Member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy also attended the event and praised the usefulness of the programme organised by Brilliant Computer Education Institute. He expressed hope that district students would bring recognition to their region globally, particularly through associations with quality institutions like Brilliant.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha conducted a laptop lucky draw and distributed prizes to the winners. Additionally, the Brilliant institution distributed certificates for free computer training that will be provided to selected participants.

Management staff and representatives from various institutions including QIS College of Engineering, KL University, VIT, Vignan University, and other universities participated in the programme.