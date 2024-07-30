Live
Just In
Edu officials advised to protect child rights
The Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Committee member Battula Padmavathi inspected the the mid-day meals programme at DRRM Municipal High School here on Monday.
She observed the meal quality and food distribution and interacted with the students. She has instructed the headmaster to take utmost care of the food being given to the students and see that two or three teachers supervise the food distribution.
Padmavathi asked the education department officials to conduct the meeting of teachers and parents every month to discuss the issues related to the students and their studies.
She said that tough action would be initiated against those who were negligent towards the children and their rights. She ordered the headmaster to arrange a complaint box on the premises, at a reachable height to the students.
MEO P Saraswathi, assistant director Uday Bhaskar, headmaster Venkatrao and staff were present.