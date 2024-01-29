Education plays a key role in empowering girls

Chirala: Superintendent of Police of Women Protection Cell KGV Saritha shed light on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) specifically focused on girls’ empowerment. She delivered a guest lecture on ‘Global Goals for Girls’ organised by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of St Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology here on Saturday. Saritha emphasised the critical role education plays in breaking barriers and creating opportunities for girls to thrive.

The session was aimed at empowering students with knowledge about global initiatives working towards gender equality and the well-being of girls. College Secretary Vanama Rama Krishna Rao, Correspondent S Laxmana Rao, Principal Dr M Venu Gopala Rao, Director CS Rao, and Manager RV Ramana Murthy were present.

Dr RND Lakshmi, presiding officer of ICC briefed the audience about the ICC’s functioning and its dedicated efforts to ensure a harassment-free environment within the college. She expressed her gratitude to Saritha for her invaluable time and contribution to the programme.