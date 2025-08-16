Efforts on to create ‘Golden Anantapur’: Payyavula Keshav

Anantapur: The 79th Independence Day celebrations were held with grandeur at the Anantapur Police Parade Ground on Friday morning.

State Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs, Payyavula Keshav, hoisted the National Flag and led the singing of the National Anthem. The Minister received the Rashtriya Salute from the parade commander, inspected the parade, and later addressed the gathering.

In his address, Minister Keshav extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to participants from various regions and paid tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices brought independence to the nation.

He recalled notable freedom fighters from Anantapur district, including Pappuru Ramacharyulu, Kaipa Subrahmanya Sharma, Gutti Keshava Pillai, Aidukallu Sadashivan, Gutti Ramakrishna, Peddagondi Kondappa Shresti, Jeevaratnamm, Adiseshayya, and Hampanna.He highlighted the successful implementation of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 5 to 15 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme.

He emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the government is implementing the “Super 6” welfare schemes and other development programmes at a rapid pace, aiming to transform Anantapur into a ‘Golden District’ and to achieve the “Vision 2047” goal of making India the world’s number one nation.

Rs3,850 crore worth of development works are underway in the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project, including widening canals to double water-carrying capacity from 2,200 to 3,850 cusecs in Phase-1, enabling quick filling of the Jeedipalli reservoir and supplying irrigation water to 1,52,417 acres.

Phase-2 works from Jeedipalli to the Sri Sathya Sai district border have been 80% completed.

From August 15, women in Andhra Pradesh can travel free in five categories of APSRTC buses – Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express services. From August 15, citizens can access 700 government services through WhatsApp (9552300009) without visiting government offices.