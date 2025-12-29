Parvati Giri birth centenary will be held in Jan: PM

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Parvati Giri will be held next month. He also paid tributes to Giri, who hailed from Odisha, for her dedication to the freedom struggle and social reform. Modi mentioned Giri’s name in the year’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

People from every part of the country contributed to the freedom movement but unfortunately, many of the heroes, both men and women, did not receive the respect they deserved, Modi said. “One such freedom fighter is Parvati Giri ji of Odisha. Her birth centenary will be celebrated in January, 2026. She participated in the Quit India Movement at the age of 16. After the freedom struggle, Parvati Giri ji dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare,” he added.

“She established several orphanages. Her inspiring life will continue to guide every generation. I pay my tributes to Parvati Giri,” the Prime Minister said. Noting that the country will celebrate the 77th Republic Day next month, Modi said whenever such occasions arise, people’s hearts are filled with gratitude for the freedom fighters and the makers of the Constitution.

The Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of the countrymen not to forget their own heritage. “We must pass on the great saga of the heroes, both men and women who brought us Independence, to the next generation,” he said. Modi said when India celebrated 75 years of Independence, the government created a special website. A section on it was dedicated to ‘unsung heroes’.

“One can visit this website to learn about the great personalities who played a significant role in achieving Independence for our country,” Modi said. In an X post, PMO said, “We remember freedom fighter Parvati Giri ji of Odisha, who joined the Quit India Movement at 16 and later dedicated her life to social service and tribal welfare. #MannKiBaat.”

Born on January 19, 1926 in present-day Bargarh district, Giri, popularly known as ‘Mother Teresa of Western Odisha’, was imprisoned for two years for anti-colonial activities. She was imprisoned at the age of 16 years for two years for participating in Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India movement. She had dropped out of school after Class 3 and toured villages creating awareness among people on Mahatma Gandhi’s call. After Independence, she went to Prayagraj’s Prayag Mahila Vidyapith in 1950 to complete her schooling, as per official records.