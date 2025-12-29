India left strong mark everywhere this year: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India left a strong mark everywhere this year, from national security to sports, and science laboratories to the world’s biggest platforms.

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister looked back at the year 2025, saying it gave many moments to make every Indian proud. He stated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ became a symbol of pride for every Indian this year.

Modi added that the world clearly saw that today’s India does not compromise on its security. Mr Modi appreciated the people for showing the same spirit and enthusiasm for the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

He had requested people to send their messages and suggestions with ‘#VandeMataram150’ and expressed happiness that countrymen participated in this campaign.

The Prime Minister remarked that 2025 was also a memorable year in terms of sports. Indian men’s cricket team won the ICC Champions Trophy. The women’s cricket team won the World Cup for the first time. He said India’s daughters created history by winning the Women’s Blind T20 World Cup.

He further stated that the tricolour also fluttered high with pride in the Asia Cup T20. He also lauded para-athletes for winning several medals at the World Championship.

PM Modi also highlighted that India also took a big leap in the field of Science and Space this year. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Modi pointed out that many efforts related to environmental conservation and wildlife protection also became the hallmark of 2025. He was happy to note that the number of cheetahs in India has now increased to more than 30.

He noted that faith, culture, and India’s unique heritage all came together this year. He said the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, organised at the beginning of the year astonished the entire world. He added that the Dhwajarohan ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya at the end of the year filled every Indian with pride.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that people’s excitement towards Swadeshi was evident. He said people are purchasing only those goods that bear the sweat of an Indian and the fragrance of Indian soil. He exuded pride that 2025 has given India even greater confidence.

Modi stated that the country is ready to move forward in 2026 with new hopes and new resolutions. He hoped that 2026 would prove to be an important milestone in the journey towards the fulfillment of Viksit Bharat. He wished everyone a happy 2026. He stressed that the world is looking at India with great hope today and youth power is the biggest reason for this. He said India’s achievements in the field of science, new innovations, and expansion of technology have greatly impressed countries around the world.

Prime Minister highlighted that the second edition of ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ will be held soon. On the 12th of next month, ‘National Youth Day’ will be celebrated on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. He said the ‘Young Leaders Dialogue’ will also be held on this day, and he will certainly participate in that. He was pleased to note the rising participation of youth in this programme.

A quiz competition related to this was held a few days ago where more than 50 lakh youth participated. An essay competition was also held, in which students expressed their views on various topics. Mr Modi said that Tamil Nadu stood first and Uttar Pradesh second in this competition.

PM Modi also spoke about ‘Smart India Hackathon’, saying it is another medium where ideas are turned into action. The ‘Smart India Hackathon 2025’ concluded this month. During this Hackathon, students worked on more than 270 problems of more than 80 government departments.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Manipur’s Moirangthem Seth who lives in a remote area of the state. To overcome the challenge of major electricity issues, Moirangthem focused on local solutions and started a campaign to install solar panels.

PM Modi also spoke about a commendable initiative being taken in Fiji to spread Indian language and culture. He said continuous efforts are being made at many levels to connect the new generation there with Tamil language. Last month, Tamil Day was celebrated for the first time in a school in Raki-Raki, Fiji. Modi also highlighted that continuous work is also being done within the country to promote the Tamil language. He said the fourth ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ was held a few days ago in his parliamentary constituency, Kashi.

Modi stated that the government created a special website when India celebrated 75 years of independence. A section on it was dedicated to “Unsung Heroes.”

Touching upon the topic of traditional arts, Prime Minister Modi said the lace craft of Narasapuram district in Andhra Pradesh is gaining popularity across the country. He said this lace craft has been in the hands of women for generations. He was happy to note that the Narasapuram Lace has also received the GI Tag.