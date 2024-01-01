EG science projects picked for SISF-2024

Rajamahendravaram: District science officer GVN Srinivasa Nehru said that two projects exhibited on behalf of East Godavari district in the state-level science exhibition, which was held in Kadapa, were identified as the best and selected for the South India Science Fair (SISF)- 2024.

“Low-cost Ventilator, Ambu Bag” made by KLS Chaitanya (Class 9), a student of Zilla Parishad High School, Pandala Paka, in the Individual category, and “Blind Sensor Glasses” made by Rajamahendravaram Urban, Lalacheruvu MCH School students P Hari Prasad, and S Ananda Kumar

(Class 10) in the group category have achieved this feat. SISF-2024 will be held in Vijayawada for five days from January 28, he said.

Science projects prepared by the students of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, and Kerala states will compete at this southern states level exhibition.

The students who created the projects and the guide teachers Deepika and V Srinivasula Reddy were appreciated by the District Education Officer S Abraham, Rajamahendravaram Division Deputy Education Officer EVBN Narayana, Urban Range Dy Inspector B Dilip Kumar, and District Science Officer Nehru.