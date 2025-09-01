Eight from ig’s adopted village selected as teachers

Devanakonda: The adopted village of IPS officer Ake Ravi Krishna, Kappatralla in Devanakonda mandal, has created a record in the latest DSC-2025 recruitment.

Eight candidates from the village have been selected as teachers, a success widely attributed to the year-long mentoring and training provided by the officer.

On the occasion of his birthday, Ake Ravi Krishna, who is popularly known as “IG Eagle,” visited Kappatralla and felicitated the successful candidates.

He expressed pride in the achievement of the youth, noting that their dedication, coupled with structured preparation, had translated into employment. The celebrations turned into a moment of inspiration for the entire village.

For more than a year, Ravi Krishna personally guided unemployed youth from Kappatralla, staying in touch over phone and holding online sessions every fortnight.

Through regular Zoom meetings, each lasting over an hour, he oriented them on study strategies and examination modules. His consistent motivation not only kept the aspirants focused but also nurtured their confidence to compete in the state-level examination.

When the Mega DSC notification was released, Ravi Krishna identified 15 candidates with Diploma in Education (D.Ed) backgrounds from the village.

As the administrator of a dedicated WhatsApp group titled “DSC-2025,” he designed a rigorous 90-day training schedule for them. This systematic effort has now borne fruit, with eight of them securing teacher posts, bringing pride to Kappatralla and reinforcing the officer’s vision of education as a tool for empowerment.

The selected teachers in turn as a token of gratitude have felicitated the IG Eagle Ake Ravi Krishna on the occassion.