Eight injured during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Kadapa

A tragic accident occurred where eight youth including six children were injured after they caught fire while they were dancing to the song "Varaha Roop" from the movie Kantara during Ganesh idol immersion in Kadapa. The condition of two children is currently critical.

According to the details, tension erupted during the Vinayaka immersion program in Erraguntla last night. Devotees, filled with joy, were in the procession to immerse Lord Ganesha when the accident happened. Some performers dressed in costumes from the movie Kantara were dancing. They had planned to create a fiery effect by pouring petrol and setting it on fire.

However, their plan went awry and the fire suddenly burst out while they were dancing, causing injuries to the artists and nearby children. Two artists and six children were seriously injured in the fire. The condition of the two children is reported to be critical.