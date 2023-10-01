Live
- Extremely confident about 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says TN BJP chief Annamalai
- Eight injured during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Kadapa
- Thousands join cleanliness drive in Taj City ahead of Gandhi Jayanti
- KTR slams PM Modi for broken promises on Palamuru Irrigation Project
- Global business tycoons keen to invest in Punjab: Mann
- Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office
- Close associate of Hafiz Saeed gunned down in Karachi
- Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow to have water laser show
- Dil.. Ki.. Baat of Modi revealed
- Kannada actor Nagabhushan gets station bail in road accident case
Just In
Eight injured during Ganesh idol immersion procession in Kadapa
A tragic accident occurred where eight youth including six children were injured while they were dancing to the song "Varaha Roop" from the movie Kantara during Ganesh idol immersion.
A tragic accident occurred where eight youth including six children were injured after they caught fire while they were dancing to the song "Varaha Roop" from the movie Kantara during Ganesh idol immersion in Kadapa. The condition of two children is currently critical.
According to the details, tension erupted during the Vinayaka immersion program in Erraguntla last night. Devotees, filled with joy, were in the procession to immerse Lord Ganesha when the accident happened. Some performers dressed in costumes from the movie Kantara were dancing. They had planned to create a fiery effect by pouring petrol and setting it on fire.
However, their plan went awry and the fire suddenly burst out while they were dancing, causing injuries to the artists and nearby children. Two artists and six children were seriously injured in the fire. The condition of the two children is reported to be critical.