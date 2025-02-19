Eight Sentenced to Life for 2015 Murder Over Inter-Faith Relationship in Ongole

Ongole: The VII Additional District and Sessions Court in Ongole has sentenced eight individuals to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 22-year-old tractor driver, Buruga Ratnam Babu, over his inter-faith relationship with a minor girl in 2015. Each convict has also been fined ₹5,000.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi, in a statement on Tuesday, emphasized the significance of the judgment, saying, “Justice is served when the guilty are convicted, and verdicts like this instill fear among criminals.”

Recounting the case details, the SP revealed that the murder was rooted in the relationship between Ratnam Babu, a resident of Ramakur village in J. Pangaluru mandal, and a 17-year-old girl from the same village. Despite repeated objections from her family, the couple remained together. When the girl's parents sent her away in anger, Ratnam Babu convinced his mother to shelter her until she turned 18 so they could marry.

On April 28, 2015, Shaik Munir Basha (A1) and Shaik Anwar Basha (A2) deceived Ratnam Babu into believing that their families had consented to the marriage. Luring him to an isolated field in Ramakur, they, along with others, stabbed him to death. Villagers discovered his body the next morning.

Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, Martur police launched an investigation, gathering forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts. Nine suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

The court convicted Shaik Munir Basha (22), Shaik Anwar Basha (19), Shaik Nazir (23), Shaik Karimulla (43), Shaik Baji Bude (21), Shaik Saddam Hussain (19), Shaik Shakeela (35), and Shaik Mastan (66). However, the ninth accused, Patan Maulali, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.