Eight Vedic School students hospitalised

Deekshitula SubrahmanyamKakinada: A suspected case of food poisoning has been reported at the Smartha Agama Patashala run by the Annavaram Devasthanam, leaving several students unwell. Eight Vedic students who fell seriously ill were initially treated at the Devasthanam Hospital and later shifted to the Tuni Area Hospital for advanced care. The students are currently being treated in the emergency ward.

According to preliminary reports, the students had participated in a Datta Homam held on Wednesday at the Kirlampudi Satram, located below the Annavaram hill shrine. They reportedly consumed temple food (anna prasadam) served after the ritual.

Soon after, the students developed symptoms of severe throat pain and stomach ache, prompting concerns of food poisoning. Local sources strongly suspect that contaminated food may have led to the illness. The students were admitted to the Annavaram Temple Hospital for initial treatment. Later, they were shifted to Tuni Area hospital. Kakinada DM&HO visited the Tuni hospital to assess the condition.

Efforts to obtain a statement from Devasthanam officials regarding the incident were unsuccessful, as none were available for comment at the time.