Eight yoga athletes selected for 50th nat’l junior yoga C’ships

Kurnool: Eight yoga athletes from Kurnool district have been selected to represent the district at the 50th National Sub-Junior and Junior Yoga Championships, scheduled to be held from December 27 to 30 at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

State Yoga Association Chairman Lakshmikanth Reddy announced the selections, highlighting the district’s growing presence at the national level.

On Sunday, sports kits were distributed to the selected athletes at the Kurnool Outdoor Stadium.

The kits were handed over by District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar, in association with State Yoga Association Secretary Avinash Shetty and District Yoga Association Vice Presidents Sai Krishna and others.

The event marked an encouraging moment for the athletes ahead of their participation in the national meet.

Addressing on the occasion, Lakshmikanth Reddy stated that so far, 125 athletes from Kurnool district have been selected for various national-level yoga competitions, reflecting the district’s consistent performance and commitment to excellence.

He expressed confidence that the athletes would continue to bring recognition to the district by showcasing their talent at the national stage.

District Olympic Association CEO Vijay Kumar noted that yoga has been steadily developing in Kurnool district due to the dedicated efforts of association leaders and trainers.

He emphasized the crucial role played by members of the District Yoga Association in making the ‘Yogandhra’ programme a success.

Several dignitaries, including former KDCC Bank Director Ramana Reddy, District Olympic Association Executive Secretary Sunil Kumar, District Yoga Association General Secretary Muniswamy, Treasurer Vijay Kumar, and members Ganesh, Bhaskar Reddy, Ravi Kumar, Ashok Reddy and Mallikarjuna, were present.

The selected athletes—Manu Sri, R Sathvik, Likhith, Saketh, S Sathvik, Sandeep, Krishna Priya and Chetan Chakravarthi—had earlier emerged victorious at the 50th State-Level Yoga Championships held at Dwaraka Tirumala in September, earning their place at the national competition.