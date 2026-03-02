Ekadasha Rudra Parayanam culminates at Srisailam

Srisailam: Aspart of the centenary celebrations of the Divine Advent of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations – India conducted the sacred Ekadasha Rudra Parayanam, culminating with great devotion at the holy Srisailam Jyotirlinga on Sunday. The national spiritual endeavour, undertaken across all twelve Jyotirlinga Kshetras, was dedicated to world peace, harmony and the welfare of humanity, with over 5,000 devotees participating in the concluding ceremony.

Addressing the occassion, RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, stated that the conduct of this monumental Vedic sadhana at Srisailam was purely Bhagawan’s Divine Will.

Recalling Bhagawan’s historic visit to Srisailam in 1963, he remarked that the massive participation witnessed today was a manifestation of Swami’s Sankalpa unfolding through time. He further highlighted Bhagawan’s vision of spreading Vedic chanting globally, noting that devotees in more than 150 countries now chant the Vedas and Sri Rudram as part of that divine mission.