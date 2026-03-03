Bhumi Pednekar talks about her pet peeves in acting

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Daldal’, has spoken up about the kind of demands of her job that she would never feel comfortable to fulfill.

The actress attended the inaugural edition of ‘Women of Impact’, and shared instances from her childhood, the time she informed her mother about her aspiration to be an actor at the age of 12 to experiencing grand success in the industry with her intense on-screen performances.

She also recalled a moment from her school days which scared her due to bullying. The actress said, “I remember this incident very well when I went back into my class and there was like a piece of paper that had ‘BBB’ written on it and I tried to decipher it, it stood for big boobs Bhumi. You know when you’re young these things really impact you”.

Speaking on roles she might not do or aspects she might not comprise on, the actress said, "What I would not comprise on is that I would not do a character where there is disrespect to my gender. I wouldn’t do that. But I still probably have lesser to do and I just don't enjoy that because I think that's not something the audience expects out of me. I have worked very very hard into creating a space for myself which is led by performance”.

Earlier, Bhumi penned a heartfelt note for her sister Samiksha Pednekar on her birthday, calling her as her ‘world, heart and life’.

Sharing the post, Bhumi shared a beautiful video of Samiksha asking for a wish before blowing the birthday candles on the cake. She wrote, “My world, my heart, my life Happy Birthday Samu @samikshapednekar”.

Talking about the sisters, both Bhumi and Samiksha have often spoken about their close bond, and frequently share glimpses of their sisterhood on social media.



