Elaborate arrangements being made for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit

Nellore: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the district on Tuesday. District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, SP Ch Vijaya Rao along with Joint Collector R Kurmanath inspected the arrangements at the public meeting venue in Sangam located on Kaligiri road on Sunday.

They gave suggestions to the field-level officials on entry and exit points for the Chief Minister, green room, dais, entry for VIPs, arrangements for seating of farmers and other people who witness the event.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrage at 10.20 am on Tuesday and will address a public meeting after inaugurating the barrage. Then, he would proceed to Nellore barrage at 1.15 pm for its inauguration. He will leave the venue at Nellore by 2.30 pm after completing the tour to the district, according to officials. The senior district officials visited the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage on Sunday and observed the status of pylon, remote operation system for opening the gates, construction of YSR and Goutham Reddy statues, and others. Collector Chakradhar Babu has instructed the officials to ensure easy access to the dais for the Chief Minister and other dignitaries and make proper seating arrangements to the media representatives.

The senior officials also inspected the barrage at Sangam and later the barrage at Nellore apart from the helipad being prepared at Cooperative Sugar factory close to Nellore barrage. They also visited Nellore barrage along with officials of line departments. Additional SPs Himavathi, Chowdeswari, Srinivasa Rao, TGP Special Collector T Bapi Reddy, Atmakur RDO Karuna Kumari, DRDA project director Sambasiva Reddy and other senior officials were present.