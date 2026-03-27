Elaborate arrangements underway for Haj-2026 pilgrimage

Vijayawada: Minority welfare department secretary Chitturi Sridhar asked the officials to make all necessary arrangements without any lapses to ensure a smooth and dignified Haj pilgrimage for all devotees.

A convergence meeting was held on Thursday under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee here on Thursday to review preparedness for Haj-2026. The state Haj committee chairman Shaik Hassan Basha, CEO Ghouse Peer, additional DCP N V M Murali Krishna and officials from various departments attended the meet.

Addressing the officials, Sridhar said that a total of 2,005 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh will undertake the Haj pilgrimage in 2026. Of these, 335 pilgrims will depart from the Vijayawada embarkation point on April 18 and 19, while others will travel via Hyderabad (1,134), Bengaluru (515), Chennai (14), Mumbai (5), and Delhi (2). Among the 335 pilgrims from Vijayawada, 169 are men and 166 are women.

Vijayawada has been designated as an embarkation point to facilitate pilgrims across the State.

Authorities from the Haj Committee, district administration, Airports Authority of India (AAI), police, and medical departments have been instructed to work in close coordination. Officials are considering setting up the Haj camp near Gannavaram Airport at the SM Convention Centre, which offers air-conditioned facilities, ample parking, and adequate space for Namaz. The secretary directed officials to provide comprehensive facilities including seating, drinking water, sanitation, medical centres, health check-ups, counseling, vaccination, and ambulance services. Special AC buses will be arranged to transport pilgrims from the camp to the airport, while the police department will ensure strict security and traffic management. Speaking on the occasion, Shaik Hassan Basha thanked the State government for organizing the pilgrimage efficiently.

He noted that two flights of Saudi Airlines will operate directly from Gannavaram Airport for the first time, carrying 335 pilgrims.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar in facilitating flight arrangements. He urged all departments to work in coordination to make Haj–2026 a grand success and bring recognition to the State.