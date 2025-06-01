Elderly, disabled struggle as doorstep ration delivery fails in Pathikonda division

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): Despite the Andhra Pradesh government's orders to ensure doorstep delivery of ration to the elderly and differently-abled, the system seems to be falling apart in several parts of Pathikonda Division.

In mandals like Tuggali, Maddikera, Jonnagiri, and Devanakonda, elderly citizens and persons with disabilities are still being forced to visit ration shops in person — many of them waiting for hours under harsh conditions. Some were even seen lying near the shops, exhausted from the long wait.

Just days ago, the state government formally launched a revamped ration distribution system with much fanfare. The new system was inaugurated by RDO Bharat Nayak along with Mandal Revenue Officers in the division. The initiative aims to ensure timely and transparent delivery of ration through fair price shops, especially prioritizing home delivery for vulnerable cardholders.

However, reality on the ground tells a different story. Several ration cardholders in Devanakonda mandal have alleged that dealers are ignoring the home delivery mandate altogether. “I can’t walk properly, but I still have to come here every month and wait in line,” said a 75-year-old beneficiary near a ration shop.

To make matters worse, ongoing server issues are adding to the delay in ration distribution. Beneficiaries complain that their time is being wasted due to poor digital infrastructure and lack of coordination at the shops.

There’s another major concern: short supply of rice. Many cardholders claim that they are not receiving their full entitlement, accusing dealers of measuring rice with tin boxes instead of proper scales. Some allege that they are losing up to half a kilo of rice per bag.

When approached, some dealers claimed that the rice bags being supplied from government godowns are themselves underweight. Revenue officials who have been made aware of the issue have promised to look into the matter.

With complaints rising, beneficiaries are demanding a proper inspection of ration distribution in the mandal. They’re urging authorities to ensure that elderly and disabled persons receive their ration at home as per official guidelines — and not be forced to queue up at shops.

As public anger grows, all eyes are now on the district administration to see how quickly they can respond and restore order in the ration delivery system.



