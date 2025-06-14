Elderly parents can claim maintenance from kids

Chittoor: Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), MS Bharathi noted that elderly parents who are neglected by their sons or daughters are legally entitled to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

She held an awareness programme at an old age home in Tapovanam in Chittoor on Friday, which was organised as per the directives of the Supreme Court and the State Legal Services Authority.

During the event, Judge Bharathi interacted with the elderly residents, inquiring about their health, the medical services being provided, pension disbursement, and any other issues they may be facing.

She encouraged them to voice their concerns, assuring that legal help is available free of cost through the DLSA.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted that in many cases, elderly parents transfer property to their children through gift deeds, expecting care and support in return. However, when the children fail to fulfill their responsibilities, the parents have the right to approach the court under Section 144 of the Code of Civil Procedure to revoke such deeds.

Judge Bharathi reiterated the commitment of the District Legal Services Authority to provide free legal services to the elderly in such matters.

She also stressed the importance of awareness about the constitutional rights and protective laws available to senior citizens.

Former president of the Retired Employees Welfare Association Kesavulu, Murali, staff nurse Aruna from the Disabled Welfare Hostel, and several elderly residents of the ashram participated in the programme.