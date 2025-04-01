Live
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
- Cong, BRS, MIM conspiring together: Bandi
- It’s BJP vs AIMIM: Tight fight likely for MLC seat under LAC
- Bandi Sanjay condemns lathi-charge on UoH students
- KTR slams Cong ‘bulldozer raj’, questions RaGa’s silence on row
- Lokpal ‘exposes’ corruption in Rani Jhansi flyover land acquisition
The pension distribution programme commenced across the state of Andhra Pradesh at 6 am today, with the government set to distribute pensions to over 6 million beneficiaries.
The pension distribution programme commenced across the state of Andhra Pradesh at 6 am today, with the government set to distribute pensions to over 6 million beneficiaries. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be participating in the pension distribution initiative in Kotha Gollapalem and Pedda Ganjam, located within the Parchur constituency of Bapatla district. Following the pension distribution, he plans to engage with local residents face to face.
CM Naidu's itinerary for the day is as follows: he will depart by helicopter from Undavalli at 10.40 am and is scheduled to arrive in Kotha Gollapalem at 11.10 am. Between 11.45 am and 12.25 pm, he will visit the homes of beneficiaries to personally distribute the pensions. A public programme is set for 12.25 pm, during which he will interact with local residents. Additionally, a special meeting with TDP cadre from the Parchur constituency is planned from 2.15 pm to 3.35 pm. CM Naidu is expected to leave Kotha Gollapalem by helicopter, returning to his residence in Undavalli at 3.45 pm.