Elderly people are a link to the past: Prez Murmu

Visakhapatnam: Elderly people are a link to the past and they are guides to the future. People should value their guidance and enjoy their company, emphasised President Droupadi Murmu.

Inaugurating a senior citizens home and a senior citizens welfare portal at G Bheemavaram village of Kasimkota, Anakapalli in a virtual mode, the President said, “Respecting parents and elders is part of our culture. It is generally seen in families that children are very comfortable with their grandparents. Elders act as an emotional pillar for the family.”

The event was organised under the banner of ‘Ageing with Dignity’, initiatives taken for the welfare of senior citizens, the President inaugurated a number of facilities at various places.

Organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event witnessed launch of the senior citizens welfare portal, the virtual inauguration of senior citizens homes, the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices and the signing of an MoU between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Brahmakumaris organisation.

In Anakapalli, the newly launched home will be maintained by Pavani Society for the Multiple Handicapped and Spastics.

After a decade, AP got 15 senior citizens’ homes sanctioned, underlined A Surya Kumari, principal secretary, Department of Women, Children, Differently-abled and Senior Citizens.

Deputy Director of differently-abled department A Ravi Prakash Reddy, DRO Y Satyanarayana Rao, other officials were present.