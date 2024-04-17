Election Campaign held under TDP in Sattenapally Constituency of Palnadu District

The Rajupalem mandal is buzzing with political fervor as the election campaign heats up in Sattenapally constituency. The air is filled with chants of "Jai Kanna Jai Jai Kanna Jai Lavu Jai Jai Lavu" as the people rally behind their candidates.

Women in every village, are actively participating in the campaign for development and welfare. The goal is clear - to bring about progress and prosperity under the leadership of their chosen representatives.

During a recent program, Kanna Garu criticized the ruling party, stating that Jagan's five-year rule has only brought destruction to the state. He emphasized that the coalition government is responsible for driving development and ensuring the well-being of the people. Promises made by the current government have not been fulfilled, leading to a rise in prices of essential commodities and a burden of debt on the state.

The joint candidate for Narasaraopet Parliament, Mr. Lau Srikrishna Devarayalu, expressed his commitment to providing drinking water and promoting agriculture in Palnati. He stressed the importance of bringing the "Super Six" schemes introduced by the Telugu Desam Janasena BJP alliance to every home in the district.

Leaders and activists from Janasena BJP at various levels participated in the program, showing their support for the upcoming elections. The call for unity and a strong mandate for the alliance was echoed throughout the event, with hopes of bringing positive change to Palnadu district.





