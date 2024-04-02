Election campaign yet to pick up in majority constituencies

VIJAYAWADA: Political campaign is yet to pick up in a majority of Assembly constituencies as contesting candidates of several major parties prefer to intensify campaign in the last two weeks before elections.

There was no sign of slogan shouting or rallies by the political parties even on Sundays so far. The YSRCP candidates are hoping that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government would help them win the polls and they are trying to establish contacts with each and every beneficiary.

Meanwhile, the candidates representing the alliance of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party are trying to contact people directly to explain to them the failures of YSRCP government and on the need to vote for the alliance to bring the State back on the path of development.

Majority of candidates are utilising various platforms of people’s gatherings and seeking their support.

On the other hand, the heads of all major political parties including YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena intensified their campaign. While YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy who completed first phase of campaign in the name of Siddham meetings in all the four regions of the State, is now busy in election campaign in Rayalaseema in the name of ‘Memanta Siddham.’ TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is busy in election campaign in several parts of the State and completed campaign in Kuppam and Palnadu. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is busy in election campaign in Pithapuram from where he is contesting.