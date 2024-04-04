Election Commission Appoints Collectors and SPs for Key Districts in Andhra Pradesh

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Election Commission has appointed collectors for three districts and superintendents of police (SPs) for five districts in Andhra Pradesh. The appointments come as replacements for recently transferred officers, with the Election Commission directing the newly appointed officials to assume their duties before 8 pm today.



The appointed officials are as follows:

- DK Balaji appointed as Krishna Collector

- Vinod Kumar appointed as Anantapur Collector

- Praveen Kumar appointed as Collector of Tirupati

- Sumit Sunil appointed as Prakasam SP

- Bindu Madhav appointed as Palnadu SP

- Manikantha Chandolu appointed as Chittoor SP

- Amit Bardar appointed as Anantapuram SP

- Arif Hafeez appointed as Nellore SP