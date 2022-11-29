Election Commission extends deadline for enrollment of voters for Graduate and Teacher MLCs

The Election Commission on November 23 has released the draft voter list for the MLC elections for graduates and teachers to be held in next month. A large number of applications have been received for voter registration in graduate and teacher MLC for West Rayalaseema (erstwhile districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, YSR) in the MLC elections. Election Commission cancels the list after each MLC election. So everyone who is eligible has to reapply for vote.



The Election Commission has given another chance to those who are eligible voters and have not applied in the past regarding graduate and teachers MLC elections. Eligible candidates are advised to utilise this opportunity as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission. The draft voter list has been published on 23rd of this month with those who have already applied.



The eligible graduates can check the list and can reapply if the name is not found. The objections will be received from the same day till 9th ​​December. Applications for new voter registration along with objections will be received. The applications should be handed over to the Assistant Election Officer at the Collectorate, not at the offices of the RDO and Tehsildar.