Election commission releases notification for MLC by-elections in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Election Commission has released a notification to fill a vacant MLC post in Andhra Pradesh. The Central Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification to fill the vacancy appeared by the resignation of Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao. The last date for filing nominations is August 13 and polling will be held on August 24. The votes will be counted from 5 pm on the same day followed by the announcement of results. A notification has been issued for only one location as the position expires in March next year.

It is learned that Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Pilli Chandrabose, who are ministers in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's cabinet, have been elected to the Rajya Sabha. With this, both of them resigned from their ministerial posts as well as MLC posts. The two were also recently sworn in as Rajya Sabha MPs.

The Election Commission did not issue a notification for the vacant MLC post appeared due to resignation of as Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose as it has not exceeded six months. Many YSRCP leaders are vying hopes for the single MLC post.