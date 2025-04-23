  • Menu
Election for the post of GVMC Mayor scheduled for April 28

Election for the post of GVMC Mayor scheduled for April 28
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner has issued orders to hold the election for the post of Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on April 28

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner has issued orders to hold the election for the post of Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on April 28, informed Visakhapatnam District Collector and GVMC In-charge Commissioner M N. Harendhira Pra-sad here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the schedule of the Mayoral election will be notified to the elected members and ex-officio members of the GVMC by April 24 and a special meeting for the Mayoral election is slated on April 28 at 11:00 am, the Collector informed.

The alliance corporators unseated the YSRCP Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari by moving a no-confidence motion against her on April 19 stating that they lost confidence in her as she indulged in corrupt practices. Since then, the alliance has been busy in selecting the candi-date for the post.

With the AP State Election Commissioner issuing order to hold the election for the Mayoral post, the candidate’s name is likely to be announced soon.

