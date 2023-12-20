Election rolls observer to tour today

Srikakulam: Election rolls observer and principal secretary to the government for education department J Shyamala Rao will tour in the district on Wednesday.

District collector Srikesh B Lathakar on Tuesday said the observer will examine election rolls as part of special amendments-2024 for voters’ lists. As part of it, the observer will receive pleas from various political parties, representatives of various associations, unions and individuals relating to amendment in the voters’ lists.

In the evening, the observer will hold meeting with the officials concerned on election related issues, the collector said and asked the officials to attend the meeting with all details to answer questions posed by the observer and various leaders of political parties, representatives of various associations, unions and individuals.