Elections deferred to Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, Amudalavalasa civic body

Srikakulam: Elections were stopped for Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC), Rajam Nagara Panchayat and Amudalavalasa municipal town.

The elections have been deferred due to the merger of some villages in SMC, Rajam Municipal town and Palakonda Nagara Panchayat. The villagers also opposing the merger approached the High Court challenging the merger order.

As a result, elections were stopped at Chapuram, Patrunivalasa, Peddapadu, Khazipeta, Killipalem, Thotapalem and Kusalapuram gram panchayats and also for Srikakulam municipal Corporation, Rajam Nagara Panchayat and Amudalavalasa municipal town in the district.

A decision on holding the polls will be taken only after the HC verdict.