Electric vehicle chargingstations inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Marking a significant step toward sustainable transport infrastructure within the port premises, a set of electric vehicles (EV) charging stations were inaugurated by Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Tuesday.

The newly installed facilities include two DC EV fast charging stations and two AC charging stations ranging from 7 to 22-KW capacity. They enable simultaneous charging for up to six electric vehicles, contributing to the port’s vision of a greener and cleaner environment.

The move aims to meet targets set by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in line with Harit Sagar guidelines by providing fast charging solutions to electric vehicles. The infrastructure development reflects VPA’s proactive approach in supporting India’s green energy goals and decarbonisation efforts in the maritime sector.

After inaugurating the facilities at the administrative office building (AOB) here on Tuesday, chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M. Angamuthu emphasised the importance of embracing clean technologies and reaffirmed VPA’s dedication to promoting eco-friendly practices across all operational areas.