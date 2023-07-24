  • Menu
Electronic voting machines arrive in Srikakulam

Electronic voting machines arrive in Srikakulam
Electronic voting machines (EVM) Material arrived at collector’s office in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Srikakulam: Electronic voting machines (EVM) Material arrived at collector’s office in Srikakulam on Sunday.

District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar and political parties’ leaders verified the material before storing them. Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), ballot and control units arrived at collector’s office.

As per state election commission orders, the election material were distributed in all districts. Before storing the material, district collector along with officials concerned verified the quality of the material.

Political parties’ leaders from BJP, YSRCP, TDP, BSP, Congress and other parties attended as were also present for the verification process.

On the occasion, the collector said that the EVMs, ballot and control units will be used for coming elections.

“The EVMs will be stored and we will take all precautionary measures to keep the material in good status, the collector added.

