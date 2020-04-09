Elephant falls into an unused well in Chittoor, rescue operations are on
Highlights
An elephant accidentally fell into a disused well in Gandhi Nahar forest area near Palamaneru.
An elephant accidentally fell into a disused well in Gandhi Nahar forest area near Palamaneru.
On hearing the trumpeting of the tusker, the people in the nearby hamlet reached the well after informing forest officials, early in the morning on Thursday.
The forest staff, along with villagers trying to bail out the jumbo from the well according to the reports last came in.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story