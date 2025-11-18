Eleven injured after a bus collides lorry in NTR district

A significant road accident occurred today (Tuesday) in Nandigama, NTR District, involving a travels bus, which left 11 individuals seriously injured. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus was travelling at high speed when it collided with a lorry on the Anasagaram flyover.

The bus, en route from Hyderabad to Srikakulam, was reportedly attempting to overtake the lorry when the accident took place. There were a total of 35 passengers on board at the time of the incident. Local residents promptly notified the police, who arrived quickly to initiate rescue operations and transport the injured to Nandigama Government Hospital.

The collision caused significant disruption to traffic, as the bus came to rest across the road. NTR District police are currently working to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.