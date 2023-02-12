Eligible can apply for YSR Kalyanamasthu, Shadi Tofa schemes says Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that 108 eligible beneficiaries in the district under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tofa schemes have been given a financial assistance of Rs 91 lakh. She said that the government will provide financial assistance to eligible people who got married between October 1 and December 31 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply in the respective secretariats once every three months of the year.

Under the YSR Kalyana Mastu and Shaadi Tofa schemes, Rs 1 lakh for SCs and STs, Rs 1.20 lakh for SC and STs with inter-caste marriages, Rs 50,000 for BCs, Rs 75,000 for inter-caste marriage, Rs 1.50 lakh for disabled and building and other construction workers' welfare board members are being given Rs 50,000 each, she described. The Collector said that one can apply through http://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in within 60 days of marriage. After that, the officials will scrutinise the applications and announce the eligible list. The applications can also be submitted through the village and ward secretariats.