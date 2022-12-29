Eluru: 56,000 ICU, oxygen beds kept ready in govt, private hospitals

Eluru: Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said more than 56,000 ICU and oxygen beds were kept ready for the treatment of Covid patients in government and private hospitals in the State.

He said more than 33,000 beds are available in the government hospitals in the State and the remaining are in private hospitals. Krishna Babu inspected the Eluru government hospital on Wednesday and interacted with the hospital doctors and staff on the preparedness to deal with Covid cases.

Later, briefing the media, he said the State has already conducted a trial run on Covid preparedness and treatment to the patients. The State is ready to face any situation, he said. He suggested to the people to wear masks, use sanitisers, follow social distancing and take precautionary measures.

At present there is no effect of the new variant of Covid in the State, but keeping in mind the loss of lives in the earlier waves of Covid, all precautionary measures have been taken, he added. He said that a fever survey was being conducted in the State, Covid tests will be conducted for those who have symptoms and they will check if there are any new strains.

Referring to medical colleges, he said 17 medical colleges will be set up in the State. He informed that Eluru Medical College will be among the new medical colleges which will be set up in the State. He said Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal Medical Colleges will be ready by the next academic year. He said Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned for the construction works to convert the Eluru Government Hospital into a medical college.

He said instructions were given to maintain quality in construction of medical colleges and finish works as per the time. He said officials have been instructed to appoint doctors, radiologists and staff to ensure that there was no disruption to the medical services in the maternity and children's wards.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, District Hospital Services co-ordinator Dr AVR Mohan, hospital superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar, medical college Principal Dr Bhimesh, RMO Dr Rajendra Prasad and Eluru tahsildar Somesekhar.