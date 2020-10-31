Eluru: Appointment to village secretariat posts to be foolproof: Collector Revu Mutyala Raju

Eluru: West Godavari District Collector Revu Mutyala Raju said that the appointment of personnel in various posts in the Gram Secretariats should be transparent without any glitches.



Addressing the officials at the Collectorate here on Friday, the collector instructed the officials to prepare for verification of certificates in a time-bound manner by observing the reservations to various categories. The officials should prepare the list of candidates merit-wise and caste-wise to each department.

He said that the call letters would be sent to the candidates from November 2 for 1049 posts to 18 varieties of jobs and the certificate verification would be undertaken from November 5 to 10. The appointment letters would be handed over to the candidates on November 10. He told the officials to appoint teams to verify certificates to find whether the certificates were issued by the competent authorities. All the posts in the village secretariats are being filled through the district selection committee. The call letters should be sent to the candidates through email and they should also be informed by calling them on their mobiles.

The collector suggested creation of a website for the village secretariat.

The candidates who received call letters should appear for the interview with the original application, two sets of all original certificates and two passport size photos. They should bring original certificates and no further time would be given for submitting original certificates.

Joint Collector (Revenue) K Venkata Ramana Reddy and zilla parishad CEO P Srinivasulu were also present.