Eluru: Collector R Muthyala Raju called to protect every sapling to save environment

Eluru: West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju has called upon people to protect each sapling planted as part of Vanamahotsavam to achieve goals of the government on greenery and environment protection.

He planted a sapling at Malkapuram village of Eluru mandal to mark 71st Vanamahotsavam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the administration has implementing plan to plant 1.36 crores plants during this season. All layouts readied for distribution of house sites would get plantation under the drive. The beneficiaries should take personal care of each sapling planted and take up the responsibility of protecting it, he said.

The Collector announced that under Jagananna Pachatoranam, saplings would also be planted at secretariats, hospitals, Rytu Bharosa centres and roadside wherever possible. He administered oath to protect plants on the occasion. He also released a poster of Jagananna Pachatoranam.

MLC Ramu Suryarao, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, RDO P Rachana, AMC chairman M Mybabu, divisional forest officer M Srinivasarao, MRO Somasekhar and others were present.