Eluru: Comprehensive industrial survey report to be ready by Oct 30

Eluru: West Godavari District Collector R Muthyala Raju has asked the committee members of the comprehensive industrial survey (SPS-2020) to complete the survey by October 15 and submit report on October 30.



He convened a meeting of the SPS panel members at his chambers here on Wednesday. He informed that the survey dwells on details such as labour, electricity, land, water and other resources besides particulars of exports, imports, availability of raw material, marketing and other aspects. The survey is being conducted to identify skilled human resources necessary for industries, he said.

The Collector, who is also chairman of the survey committee at district-level, said that a group comprising of engineering assistants of village, ward secretariats, lead officers of different departments will work under industries department to carry out the survey. For holding survey, mobile application is used to collect information regarding industries. Each of the industries would be allotted Aadhaar like 11-digit number for the survey purpose, he informed.

The collector said that the survey would be helpful in providing water, power, human resources to industries apart from identifying and categorising of industries. He asked the members not to delay the survey as achieving target would become difficult. They should discharge their duties with utmost care to meet the deadline set for the survey, he added.

Joint Collector (Welfare) would act as vice-chairman of the committee, while industries department general manager acts as member convener. Municipal Corporation Commissioner, APIIC ZM, district skill development officer, deputy commissioner of labour department, district panchayat officer, ZP CEO, CPO would act as members of the survey panel.

Joint Collector (Welfare) N Tej Bharat, Industries department GM Muralimohan, Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Chandrasekhar, APIIC ZM Lakshmi Andallamma, skill development manager A Krishna Reddy, labour department deputy commissioner M Sunitha, in-charge DPO J Udaya Bhaskar, ZP deputy CEO Y Paradeshi Kumar, planning department DD P Ramu and others were present at the meeting.