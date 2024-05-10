Chiranjeevi honored with Padma Vibhushan; expresses profound gratitude for the overwhelming support

Celebrated actor Chiranjeevi, an icon in Telugu cinema, was bestowed with the esteemed Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The veteran actor expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support and congratulatory messages flooding in from various quarters.





In a heartfelt note shared on social media platform X, Chiranjeevi extended his appreciation to all who contributed to his journey in the world of art, including his admirers, well-wishers, and the Union Government for the prestigious recognition. The images and videos capturing Chiranjeevi receiving the Padma Vibhushan and sharing the proud moment with his family have swiftly gone viral, resonating with fans across the nation.



While basking in the honor of the Padma Vibhushan, Chiranjeevi remains committed to his craft. Currently immersed in the production of the much-anticipated socio-fantasy spectacle, "Vishwambhara," the Megastar continues to captivate audiences with his on-screen presence. Produced under the banner of UV Creations, the film sees Mallidi Vassishta, acclaimed for "Bimbisara," at the helm.

Chiranjeevi's legacy in the Indian film industry is unparalleled, marked by decades of dedication, versatility, and artistic brilliance. His contributions to Telugu cinema have not only garnered critical acclaim but also endeared him to millions of fans worldwide. The Padma Vibhushan recognition stands as a testament to his illustrious career and enduring impact on Indian cinema.