Ali Fazal shares his happiness to be part of Kamal Haasan- Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Renowned Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is set to embark on an exciting cinematic journey alongside stalwarts Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam in the highly-anticipated pan-India action drama, "Thug Life." Best known for his roles in "Mirzapur" and "Furious 7," Fazal is gearing up to contribute to the film's narrative with his portrayal of a pivotal character.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this collaboration, Fazal shared his sentiments in a recent interview with a national news portal. "I am thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir’s vision for Thug Life, and I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It’s also an honor to work alongside Kamal sir and share notes with him on this. I am deeply grateful to Mani Sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen," he said, reflecting on the opportunity to collaborate with two luminaries of Indian cinema.

"Thug Life" marks a significant reunion for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 36 years since their iconic gangster drama, "Nayagan." The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Trisha, Simbu, Sanya Malhotra, among others, who will portray key roles in the narrative. Adding to the allure of "Thug Life" is the musical prowess of AR Rahman, who will compose the film's soundtrack.

With anticipation building up, "Thug Life" is poised to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline and powerhouse performances. Scheduled for a theatrical release in December this year, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle that transcends geographical boundaries.