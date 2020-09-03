Eluru: Control soaring prices of vegetables, demands CPM

Eluru: CPM activists staged a dharna at Collectorate here on Wednesday, protesting against skyrocketing prices of vegetables and other essential commodities.



Sporting vegetables, they raised slogans against the rising prices during the innovative protest. Speaking on the occasion, the party city secretary P Kishore said that middlemen entered the market and commoner is at loss because of hefty rise in the prices of vegetables. Neither the famers who produce the vegetables nor the consumers are benefitted as middlemen have a say in deciding the prices of vegetables sold at various schools.

The officials who shifted the market places from Rytu Bazaars during Covid pandemic had failed to display the list of prices at these places thereby giving room for exploitation of consumers. The price of each vegetable is in the order of Rs 50 per kg. While green chillies priced at Rs 100, ginger costs Rs 180 per kg. The majority people had no income during the past five months because of Covid pandemic and hence the rise in prices of vegetables is an unbearable burden on them, he said.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Collector on the occasion.