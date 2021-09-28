Eluru: Cops awarded for action during crises, cracking difficult cases

Eluru: West Godavari District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sarma presented awards and appreciation letters to police staff who emerged successful in probing difficult cases at a function organised at police headquarters here on Tuesday.

Policemen from Eluru, Kovvuru, Narsapuram, Jangareddigudem and Polavaram sub-divisions have been selected for the awards for display of talent, courage and swiftness in dealing with different situations.

In the sensational murders on the pretext of honey trap, the police who arrested the gang involved in the crime were honoured. Eluru DSP Dr Dilip Kiran, Eluru III Town police inspector KSV Prasad, head constable Om Prakash, police constable R Gollaraju secured the award. Under Chebrolu police station limits of Eluru sub-division, the policemen who rescued trapped passengers when a tourist bus met with accident during heavy rains were also presented awards. SI K Swamy, head constables ML Narayan and U Manikanta, home guard S Sivaji immediately swung into action after the accident and shifted the injured to hospital besides rescuing 30 others.

In Kovvuru sub-division, under Tadepalligudem police station limits, the policemen who showed talent in arresting 5 cattle thieves were also presented the awards. SI N Srinivasarao, constables B Srinu and A Durga Prasad received the appreciation letters.

In Narsapuram sub-division, under Palakole police station limits, SI F Rahman, constables K Prasad Babu and Ch N Moses secured award for arresting accused in a theft case. Similarly, in a case related to the arrest of motorcycle lifters under Bhimavaram I Town police station, head constables E Srinivas, T Govindarajulu, G Kamsa Raju, constables K Chinna Pandu, G Koteswararao, T Muthyala Raju were awarded the prize.

SB head constable G Janardhan Rao under Penumantra police station was also awarded prize for passing on information about illegal storage of fireworks.

Under Jangareddigudem sub-division, SI M Kutumbarao was awarded the prize for tracing 10 out of 13 missing personsand handing them over to their relatives during Cyclone Gulab. The T Narsapuram policemen who rescued an old woman were also presented the award.

Lakkavaram SI K Prasad and constable U Naresh were also presented the prize for saving a person from drowning in Errakaluva during the cyclone.