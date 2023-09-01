Eluru: Disability not major obstacle to succeed in life, says Collector

Eluru: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, differently abled children tied Rakhi to Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh at his bungalow here on Thursday. The children from Asha Jyothi Differently-abled Welfare Society of Appanaveedu in Pedapadu mandal felt happy after spending some time with the Collector and his spouse Dr Manasa.



The Collector, during interaction with the children, enquired about their progress in studies and the facilities available to them. He advised them to go ahead and succeed in life with confidence despite their disabilities.

Society director M Madhavi Latha and others were present.

Meanwhile, representatives of Eeswariya Brahmakumaris met the Collector at his bungalow and tied Rakhi. The Collector appreciated them for observing Raksha Bandhan without fail.

ZP Chairperson G Padma Sri also tied Rakhi to the Collector, who new clothes to Padma Sri.