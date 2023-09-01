Live
- IIT K develops new ‘protective layer for microwave metamaterial absorbers’
- Provide comfortable facilities to cultural teams: JEO
- Nehru Memorial Museum And Library Renamed: India's Historical Institution Gets New Identity"
- These OnePlus phones to get Android 14-based OxygenOS in September
- Visakhapatnam: Liquid iron gets spilled
- Vijay Deverakonda video on ‘Kushi’ goes viral
- Tirupati: Civic chief takes up door-to-door survey for verification of voters list
- Telangana Government releases schedule for Teacher transfers
- Yuva Galam Padayatra entered East Godavari District
- Tirupati: National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9
Just In
Eluru: Disability not major obstacle to succeed in life, says Collector
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, differently abled children tied Rakhi to Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh at his bungalow here on Thursday.
Eluru: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, differently abled children tied Rakhi to Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh at his bungalow here on Thursday. The children from Asha Jyothi Differently-abled Welfare Society of Appanaveedu in Pedapadu mandal felt happy after spending some time with the Collector and his spouse Dr Manasa.
The Collector, during interaction with the children, enquired about their progress in studies and the facilities available to them. He advised them to go ahead and succeed in life with confidence despite their disabilities.
Society director M Madhavi Latha and others were present.
Meanwhile, representatives of Eeswariya Brahmakumaris met the Collector at his bungalow and tied Rakhi. The Collector appreciated them for observing Raksha Bandhan without fail.
ZP Chairperson G Padma Sri also tied Rakhi to the Collector, who new clothes to Padma Sri.