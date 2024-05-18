  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Eluru: EVM strong rooms inspected

Eluru: EVM strong rooms inspected
x

Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh inspecting EVM strong rooms in Eluru on Friday

Highlights

District collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a surprise inspection of the strong rooms where EVMs were kept at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here on Friday.

Eluru : District collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a surprise inspection of the strong rooms where EVMs were kept at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here on Friday. He inspected the security arrangements at the strong rooms. He reviewed with Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali and police officials on strong room security measures and the vote counting process. After inspection, he signed the visit book arranged at the strong rooms.

Earlier, he inspected the images provided by the CCTV cameras installed for the safety of the EVMs at the control room. Keeping in mind the security of the strong room, only personnel with relevant ID cards should be allowed, he instructed the officials. Later, he inspected the preserved postal ballots in the strong room. He reviewed the security measures with the officers appointed at the level of DSP to supervise the security system. He asked Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna to take measures to ensure cleanliness on the premises of strong rooms.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X