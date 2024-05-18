Eluru: EVM strong rooms inspected

Eluru : District collector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a surprise inspection of the strong rooms where EVMs were kept at Sir CR Reddy Engineering College here on Friday. He inspected the security arrangements at the strong rooms. He reviewed with Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali and police officials on strong room security measures and the vote counting process. After inspection, he signed the visit book arranged at the strong rooms.

Earlier, he inspected the images provided by the CCTV cameras installed for the safety of the EVMs at the control room. Keeping in mind the security of the strong room, only personnel with relevant ID cards should be allowed, he instructed the officials. Later, he inspected the preserved postal ballots in the strong room. He reviewed the security measures with the officers appointed at the level of DSP to supervise the security system. He asked Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Venkatakrishna to take measures to ensure cleanliness on the premises of strong rooms.

