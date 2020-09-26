X
Eluru: Farmers burn copies of farm Bills

Farmers and people’s organisations staging a dharna in front of the Collectorate in Eluru
Protesting against the farm bills of the BJP-led central government, farmers under various organisations joined hands and burnt copies of the bills at Collectorate here on Friday.

Eluru: Protesting against the farm bills of the BJP-led central government, farmers under various organisations joined hands and burnt copies of the bills at Collectorate here on Friday.

The farmers termed the bills as death sentence to the farming community and raised slogans against the bills. They lambasted the central government for attempting to spoil the lives of the farmers to give boost to corporate firms.

Responding to the nationwide call given by All India farmers associations struggle committee, the farmers under AP Rytu Sangham, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham, Tenant Farmers Association, Akhila Bharata Rytu Sangham, Congress Kisan Cell, Rytu Coolie Sangham and other organisations staged dharna.

CPM, CPI, CPI-ML-New Democracy, Congress, IFTU, CITU, AITUC and others also extended support to the agitation.

