Eluru NDA candidate assures of Rs. 4000 pension if voted to power

Badeti Chanti, the joint candidate for the Eluru Assembly, made promises to pensioners during a public program organized by the Eluru 39th Division Bhagat Singh Bomma Center under the auspices of TDP. Chanti stated that if the alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP comes to power, pensioners will receive a monthly pension of four thousand rupees. Former minister Maradani Ranga Rao also attended the event.

Chanti campaigned extensively during the program, meeting with attendees and expressing his confidence in the alliance's ability to bring change to the state. He criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, referring to him as a "psycho" who has led the state into chaos, particularly in regards to issues of alcohol and drug abuse.

Chanti also highlighted concerns about Jagan's treatment of volunteers, accusing him of promising increased salaries but failing to deliver on those promises. He warned volunteers against falling for Jagan's tactics and urged them to consider their own futures before making decisions.

The event was attended by various TDP and Janasena officials, including Janasena City Presidents Nagireddy Kashi Naresh and TDP Cluster Incharge Vandanala Srinivas. Chanti expressed confidence that the alliance would achieve victory in the upcoming general elections, emphasizing the support they have garnered from the people of the state.