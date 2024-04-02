Eluru: People told to be on alert as day temperatures rise

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has advised that people should be alert as the high summer temperatures are being recorded in the district.

The Commissioners and Mandal Parishad Development Officers in the district have been issued instructions to make available sufficient drinking water to the people and the cattle. It should be ensured that there should be a first aid box in gram panchayat offices and town offices and sufficient ORS packets should be available in all primary health centres.

The medical officers have been instructed to increase vigilance in towns and villages and provide assistance to the people affected by sunstroke by knowing the status of patients registered in hospitals and primary health centres.

Commissioners and MPDOs were advised to set up Chalivendrams (water shelters) in every town and village secretariat.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh advised on the occasion that people should be alert as sunstroke can be fatal. As much as possible, people are advised not to go outside from 11 am to 3 pm when the intensity of the sun is high.

He said that if one has to go outside, they should wear cotton clothes, use umbrellas and wear hats. Black clothes should not be worn under any circumstances.

Children and the aged are advised to go outside with the help of their family members and must carry drinking water with them. It is recommended to use cooling glasses and under no circumstances consume alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks that dehydrate the body.

It is suggested that everyone should drink butter milk, barley and adequate water and protect them from the heat by putting up canopies around the house as much as possible.

He said that children and pets should not be kept in areas where vehicles are parked.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh suggested that anyone who suspects that they have sunstroke should stay in a cool place and consult a doctor for better treatment without delay.

He also said that a control room has been set up in the district for the assistance of the people and for information, the district revenue officer and the district gram panchayat officer can be contacted at 94910 41422, 9849903321.