Eluru: Police personnel told to be ready for elections

Eluru: District collector Prasanna Venkatesh took part in a crime review meeting organised by Superintendent of Police D Mary Prasanti with the participation of police officials of Eluru, Jangareddigudem, Nuzvid and Polavaram sub-divisions here on Tuesday.

Addressing the officials, he advised the police personnel to exercise duties with impartiality so that voters can exercise their right to vote without fear.

He said the police should get ready for the ensuing general elections and focus on trouble-creating criminals.

He instructed them to keep a watch on the movements of habitual offenders and enquired about the status of cases registered during previous elections and pending cases. He also dwelt on problematic villages and measures to be taken to contain crime.

SP Mary Prasanti directed the police to act swiftly on the complaints relating to crimes against women and children.

She instructed them to avail technology to complete the investigation and ensure safety of women and missing girls. She advised the staff to be polite with complainants approaching the police for help.

Additional SP (Admin) MJV Bhaskara Rao, Special Enforcement Bureau additional SP N Suryachandra Rao, SB inspector B Adi Prasad, Eluru DSP Srinivasa Rao, Nuzvid DSP Ashok Kumar Goud, SC/ST DSP Umamaheswara Rao, SEB DSP M Ramesh Reddy, and others were present.