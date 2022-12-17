Eluru: Strict implementation of ban on single use plastics urged

Eluru: District Revenue Officer Penchala Kishore urged for strict enforcement on the implementation of ban on single use plastics (SUPs) in Eluru district.

He participated in an awareness programmme and workshop on implementation of ban on single use plastics and flexi banners with enforcement authorities, plastic industries, business establishments, police, commercial tax, municipal authorities, executive officers, DLPOs and sanitary inspectors at Godavari Meeting Hall in Eluru on Friday.

The AP Pollution Control Board Eluru has organised the programme.

Addressing the participants, the DRO said that single use plastics such as ear buds, plastic carry bags, plastic grass, plastic plates & glasses, cutlery etc., are creating huge infrastructure and environmental damage by clogging drainage systems, effecting flora and fauna of surface water and marine living resources. As per the guidelines of MoEF and CC and the State government's GO, the district level enforcement authorities were notified to levy fines up to Rs 1 Lakh and seizure of banned materials.

He instructed the officials concerned to form teams with health secretary, sanitary inspector and ward environment secretary at Municipal area.

During meeting, Eluru district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh unveiled awareness posters on plastic ban items of SUPs and flexi banners.

Municipal Commissioner Sahid and District Panchayat Officer Mallikarjuna Rao informed about plan of action and constitution of committees for strict implementation of Government GOs and Ban notifications of SUP and Flex banners.

Dr Suresh Babu, scientist – E, environmental engineer K Venkateswara Rao, APPCB and others spoke on the occasion.