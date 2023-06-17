Eluru: Tapana Foundation donates water tanker

Eluru: The Tapana Foundation has donated a fresh water tanker to supply drinking water to the people of Kalidindi mandal on Friday. Foundation founder Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdhary has inaugurated the water tanker, worth about Rs 2.80 lakh, at Sitarampura Agraharam.

Speaking on this occasion, Sitaramanjaneya Chowdhary said that since 2008 Tapana Foundation has been conducting various service programmes with the intention of serving the society. More than 20 fresh water tankers belonging to Tapana Foundation have been supplying drinking water to people in Eluru district. He said that the Foundation will soon organise a huge programme with 10,000 kolatam artists in Eluru. Village sarpanch Parasa Venkataswamy, MPTC Katta Venkateswaramma, Perumalla Venkateswara Rao and others present on the occasion.